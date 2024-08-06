Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who pursued and groped two women on a Christmas works do in a Mansfield bar was shoved out of the venue by one his victims, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antanas Bemdorius moved towards his first victim, who was dancing with work colleagues, in the early hours of December 2, last year, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

She moved away as he was making her feel uncomfortable but he continued to get closer and put his hand under her jacket to caress her under her breast.The prosecutor said: "She was repulsed and shocked and felt violated that a stranger would do such a thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV showed her retreating to her friends and telling them about it and Bemdorius moving around them in an anti-clockwise circle as they ignored him.

Bemdorius admitted two counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

A second woman felt a cupped hand briefly touch her genitals over her clothing.

She immediately saw him staring directly at her and she pushed him several times in the chest to the exit before he left.

The prosecutor continued: "This act appears deliberate and he has singled out his victims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, his first victim said she has only been on one night out since even though she normally goes out once a month.

She said: "The day after the incident I found myself looking for him in case he was there even though I knew he wasn't and felt on edge.”

His second victim said the incident has affected her work and social life, adding: "I have spoken to friends to try and deal with it and I have been referred to support."

The court heard the defendant was intoxicated at the time and has previous convictions for motoring offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bendorius, who represented himself, didn't dispute the prosecution's case and said he wanted to apologise.

The 48-year-old, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 2.

Sentencing was adjourned until August 1 when he received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to register with police and pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge, and £150 compensation to each victim.