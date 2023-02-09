Paul Dobbs kept pestering the woman, and even went to her home address, between May 2021 and July 2022, even though their relationship broke down in 2020, Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard. Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting said that, in a statement, his victim said Dobbs, aged 57, was “fully aware” the relationship had been private, but would “prey upon this” and threaten to tell her family and friends.

She said the “pressure has been immense”, described suffering anxiety, stress and panic attacks, and says she “still worries what he may do”. The court heard measures at his workplace have been implemented and he could face disciplinary action.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Man pleads guilty to stalking

Dobbs, of Thornham Crescent, Kirkby, admitted stalking without fear or distress. Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Dobbs, of previous good character, deserved credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

Sentencing, district judge Grace Leong told him: “This has been a long, protracted course of conduct and it has taken this long for it to come to court and for her to realise she is not to blame.”