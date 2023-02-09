Mansfield Magistrates' Court: Kirkby man who stalked colleague ordered to ‘make all efforts to avoid her at work’
A Kirkby man who stalked a colleague for 14 months after their relationship ended has been ordered to “make all efforts to avoid her at work”.
Paul Dobbs kept pestering the woman, and even went to her home address, between May 2021 and July 2022, even though their relationship broke down in 2020, Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard. Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting said that, in a statement, his victim said Dobbs, aged 57, was “fully aware” the relationship had been private, but would “prey upon this” and threaten to tell her family and friends.
She said the “pressure has been immense”, described suffering anxiety, stress and panic attacks, and says she “still worries what he may do”. The court heard measures at his workplace have been implemented and he could face disciplinary action.
Man pleads guilty to stalking
Dobbs, of Thornham Crescent, Kirkby, admitted stalking without fear or distress. Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Dobbs, of previous good character, deserved credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.
Sentencing, district judge Grace Leong told him: “This has been a long, protracted course of conduct and it has taken this long for it to come to court and for her to realise she is not to blame.”
She imposed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and ordered him to pay £500 compensation, “because the offending went on for so long”. He was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. A five-year restraining order was imposed and Dobbs was told he ‘must make all efforts to avoid her at work.’