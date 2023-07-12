News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Mansfield lead thief’s pledge to repair damage at derelict Grade II pub

A man who took lead from above the doorway of a derelict Grade II-listed pub in Mansfield told a judge he wants to replace what he removed.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:33 BST- 1 min read

Witnesses filmed Benjamin Wincott as he parked outside The Portland Arms on Albert Street, on June 22, climbed onto the roof of his blue Mazda, and pried the lead free, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said: “He had no right to take the lead. He went there with some tools. Someone will have to repair the damage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Wincott has been out of trouble since 2015 for a dissimilar matter.

The Portland Arms on Albert Street, Mansfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.The Portland Arms on Albert Street, Mansfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.
The Portland Arms on Albert Street, Mansfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.
Most Popular

Wincott, aged 56, of Portland Street, New Houghton, admitted theft by finding.

Read More
Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: "He didn't have any income at the time. He would collect scrap metal. He drove past and saw someone had already lifted the tiles off.

“He would describe it as more of an opportunistic incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said Wincott has a receipt for lead he has since purchased and wants to contact the pub’s owner to make repairs.

And he has struggled with his mental health after being bullied by the people where he lives.

Ms Seeley said “"He is adamant he has never claimed benefits from the state and never will. Unfortunately, when work stopped he found himself in dire straits."

District judge Gillian Young warned him to go through the proper channels before he replaces the lead, in case he commits another offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wincott was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. No compensation was ordered because the owner could not be traced.