Witnesses filmed Benjamin Wincott as he parked outside The Portland Arms on Albert Street, on June 22, climbed onto the roof of his blue Mazda, and pried the lead free, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said: “He had no right to take the lead. He went there with some tools. Someone will have to repair the damage.”

The court heard Wincott has been out of trouble since 2015 for a dissimilar matter.

The Portland Arms on Albert Street, Mansfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

Wincott, aged 56, of Portland Street, New Houghton, admitted theft by finding.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: "He didn't have any income at the time. He would collect scrap metal. He drove past and saw someone had already lifted the tiles off.

“He would describe it as more of an opportunistic incident.”

She said Wincott has a receipt for lead he has since purchased and wants to contact the pub’s owner to make repairs.

And he has struggled with his mental health after being bullied by the people where he lives.

Ms Seeley said “"He is adamant he has never claimed benefits from the state and never will. Unfortunately, when work stopped he found himself in dire straits."

District judge Gillian Young warned him to go through the proper channels before he replaces the lead, in case he commits another offence.

