Mansfield is now a safer place than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic

All crime dropped by 7.2 per cent during the year to March 31, 2022 compared to baseline pre-pandemic levels in the year to March 31, 2020.

This significant reduction equates to 843 fewer offences recorded in the 12 months up to April 2022.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crime figures released last week by the Office for National Statistics show national and local increases but these need properly contextualising as 2020/21 was a Covid lockdown year and 2021/22 was not. It's like comparing apples and pears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime has dropped in Mansfield to levels since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can see that demand has now returned to pre-Covid levels which we benchmark against using the 2019/20 financial year. From such analysis the public can be reassured our officers and staff have continued to reduce crime compared to this baseline.”

Force data for Mansfield shows that burglaries fell by a huge 42 per cent (311 fewer offences), robbery dropped by 40 per cent (down 44 offences), vehicle crime reduced by 41.3 per cent (down by 315 offences), violence with injury incidents fell by 23 per cent (366 fewer offences), theft offences dropped by 16.8 per cent (down by 395 offences), possession of weapons offences dropped by 12.9 per cent (19 fewer crimes) and drugs offences fell by 12.4 per cent (66 less crimes).

Supt Rukas said: “Mansfield is already a great place to live and work and as a force we are constantly striving to make it even better.

“We have more community officers in the district than we have had in a very long time and we remain committed to listening to our communities, tackling issues that matter most to them, and finding long-term solutions to existing problems that affect residents’ quality of life.

“We have implemented a range of new crime-fighting initiatives in the area with Safer Streets funding, including the implementation of our hugely successful burglary reduction scheme and the addition of a range of new automatic numberplate recognition cameras.

“We are determined to build on the success of these initiatives and make Mansfield the very best place it can be. We want families to feel 100 per cent confident to visit the town centre during the daytime and evening, as well as feeling safe and secure in their own homes.”

Nottinghamshire Police has established a number of specialist proactive teams in recent years to tackle key offences - including burglary, robbery, drugs and knife crime - and with these officers dedicated to preventing crime before it happens and protecting the public as well as pursuing those who cause communities most harm.

The force also has a dedicated public protection department, with teams of officers who specialise in investigating sexual offences and domestic crime as well as working tirelessly to safeguard people.

Supt Rukas said: “Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports of sexual violence with the utmost seriousness and is committed to thoroughly investigating reports, safeguarding vulnerable people and supporting survivors.