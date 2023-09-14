Watch more videos on Shots!

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the brothers were seen fighting outside a shop on Westfield Lane, on August 21.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said, as his brother, Leon, was being put into the police car, Callum Nicholls shouted: “What are you doing with him? That’s my brother. He’ll smash that bang against it.”

When his brother kicked the police car’s door, Callum Nicholls slipped out of the officer’s grip and put him in a headlock.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

In a statement the “experienced” officer said he tried to break free and take both of them to the floor to break Nicholls’ hold, but a second officer was holding his other arm. He described punching 22-year-old Nicholls twice in the head before he released him.

The officer said: “I was in genuine fear for my safety. I am upset and frustrated by the level of violence and aggression shown to officers.

“Being punched and kicked is not part of the job. Officers have sadly become too accustomed to this. I don’t believe the assault was to effect escape, but to injure me.”

He said he was worried about being recorded and put on social media and feared a backlash. He is also concerned about ongoing neck issues.

The court heard Nicholls has one previous conviction for assault and criminal damage, while in drink, from June.

Nicholls, of Milton Street, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Nicholls is estranged from his family and now lives in supported accommodation.

He said Nicholls had not heard from his brother for days and was concerned when he saw him being pinned down by officers because he suffers from seizures.

Mr Pridham said: “He accepts he has not reacted well. He is only very slight in height and build. He didn’t spit, kick or throw a punch.

"His actions were out of emotion. They certainly weren’t helped by the alcohol or his learning difficulties. It sounds as if the assault was short-lived."