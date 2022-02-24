Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Kylie Bannister argued with her partner about whether her car would be safe where it was parked near a pub on Jubilee Road South, Oak Tree.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said a witness watched her stumble across the road and then fall over, before she climbed into a white Vauxhall, on February 3, at 7pm.

Police found her car parked less than half a mile away, outside Farmfoods, on Lingforest Road.

An irate Bannister swore at police and said they had ‘no evidence’ and ‘she didn't do anything’.

Mr Sail said she could barely string a sentence together and tried to run off before she was taken to the station.

When she was asked to give a breath sample, she swore again, saying: “No I don’t. Absolutely not. Why should I?"

Bannister, aged 33, of Hamilton Street, Mansfield, admitted refusing to supply a specimen.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Bannister, who has no previous convictions, works full-time as a healthcare assistant at King's Mill Hospital.

He said she had finished a night shift that day and drunk four or five pints of Stella with her partner.

Neither were in a fit state to drive and she was worried about where her car was parked. Lack of sleep played a contributory factor.

Bannster was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 36 months.