Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested after police were called to a disturbance in a residential street.

Officers attended Merryvale Drive around 11.25pm on Wednesday (21 August) following multiple reports of possible gun shots being heard.

Calls were also received that a group of men were being chased down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found a damaged front door at a property and detained two suspects at the address.

Two men have been arrested after reports of gunshots in Merryvale Drive. Photo: Google

Two men, aged 19 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Both remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A team of officers are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.

“I am pleased we have two suspects in custody but would like to appeal to witnesses to come forward – particularly those who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage recorded at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully no injuries have been reported but we are treating the incident with the utmost seriousness.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 827 of 21 August 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.