Mansfield gunshots: Pair arrested after disturbance on town street
Officers attended Merryvale Drive around 11.25pm on Wednesday (21 August) following multiple reports of possible gun shots being heard.
Calls were also received that a group of men were being chased down the road.
Officers found a damaged front door at a property and detained two suspects at the address.
Two men, aged 19 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Both remain in police custody.
Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A team of officers are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.
“I am pleased we have two suspects in custody but would like to appeal to witnesses to come forward – particularly those who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage recorded at the time of the incident.
“Thankfully no injuries have been reported but we are treating the incident with the utmost seriousness.”
Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 827 of 21 August 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.