Mansfield e-scooter rider has ‘long-standing addiction to all manner of drugs’

Simon Pleskauskas was stopped on Rosemary Street, on May 17, at 2.20am, and admitted having an expired driving licence and no insurance, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said when Pleskauskas’s home was searched, small quantites of heroin and crack-cocaine were found.

Pleskauskas told officers the crack belonged to him and he had been using it a couple of times a week for years.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

He said he has been using heroin, a couple of times a day, for 20 years.

The court heard he has 23 previous convictions for 41 offences and was last in court in February 2020, when he was fined for possessing a class B drug.

Pleskauskas, aged 44, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs, and two motoring offences.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Plesakauskas has ‘a long-standing addiction to all manner of drugs’, including alcohol, mamba, heroin and crack cocaine.

She said: “The drugs weren't on him when he was stopped and he immediately said ‘they're mine’.”

He has recently been treated in hospital for sepsis, as a result of his addictions, but is no longer using mamba or alcohol.

Ms Pursglove said: “He wasn’t aware he needed a licence or a insurance for riding the scooter. It’s a common misconception.”