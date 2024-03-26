Mansfield duo punched and kicked drunk outside nightclub but didn’t start the violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Davis was smoking a cigarette outside The Cheeky Monkey, on Handley Arcade, in Mansfield, when his group were approached by the man, on February 23, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

CCTV showed pushing and shoving breaking out and another member of their group trying to prevent matters from escalating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Davis, aged 33, walked around him and threw one punch before Daniel Fretwell hit him again and hurled him to the ground.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Davis kicked him when he tried to get up. Their victim wasn't willing to give a statement to the police and didn't appear to be injured, Ms Baughan added.

She said Davis has a number of previous convictions and was last in trouble in 2017 for shoplifting but has no relevant previous convictions since July 2016.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Davis used the sole of his foot to push his victim down on the floor rather than kick him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim was clearly intoxicated and had been causing issues with another group earlier on,” he said.

“He became abusive. There was a certain element of provocation. The defendant and his group didn’t start and promulgate the violence.

“He (Davis) certainly shouldn’t have responded in that way. The victim was not targeted. He provoked the incident.”

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Fretwell was recalled to prison after the assault and will be a serving prisoner until November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He isn’t somebody who is heavily convicted,” he said. “He initially stood back. His victim had been trying to get in and door staff had turned him away.”

Mr Taylor said attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism affect Fretwell’s impulse control so “he doesn't think before he acts.”

Davis, of Byron Road, Annesley, and Fretwell, 26, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted using threatening behaviour when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.