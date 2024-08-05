Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The kingpin behind an organised crime group (OCG) involved in the large-scale supply of Class A drugs in Nottinghamshire has been locked up.

Mark Malone, formerly from Mansfield, spearheaded a Nottinghamshire-based OCG and organised the purchase and movement of large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

The 36-year-old was brought to justice following an extensive police investigation, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), which focused on two OCGs, from Manchester and Nottinghamshire, whose members used different mobile phones to arrange the movement, storage, and sale of controlled drugs.

Vast amounts of cocaine and heroin were supplied and then distributed in Nottinghamshire during the large-scale operation, which ran between June 2022 and January 2023.

Mark Malone. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

During the investigation, officers arrested a suspect and seized two half kilo blocks of heroin after stopping a car in Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, on 5 January 2023.

A series of warrants executed at numerous addresses, including in Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Bulwell and Radcliffe-on-Trent, between January and March 2023, led to further drugs seizures and arrests.

Malone pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and to possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was jailed for a total of 13 years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, August 5.

Six other men, who were part of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between Manchester and Nottinghamshire, were jailed for a combined total of nearly 50 years when they were sentenced earlier this month.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Adas, now of Nottinghamshire Police and former EMSOU senior investigating officer, said: “The OCG headed by Malone presented some real risk to local Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire communities in the form of firearms and Class A drugs supply.

“To know that these men will all now spend a significant spell behind bars is a really positive result and should be a stern warning to anyone looking to profit from drug dealing.

“This operation was an excellent example of how our teams, analysts, and specialist units work closely together to ensure illicit drugs don’t make it into our communities.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their diligent and thorough work.”