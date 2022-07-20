Mansfield drug addict tried to replace television set he stole off pal

Craig Taylor entered a YMCA-owned property on Brand Lane, Sutton, through an open back door, took the TV off the wall and pocketed the remote, on August 20, last year.

Sian Young, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court, said the 36-year-old was captured on CCTV and identified by a support worker.

When a police officer stopped him in the street two weeks later, Taylor claimed his name was Dale, but later admitted who he was.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He told officers a bag of white powder was bicarbonate of soda which he mixes with crack-cocaine. A quantity of mamba was found on him.

Taylor's mother let him stay at her house on March 8, on condition he did not enter her bedroom.

However, two nights later he did just that, and stole £80 of Nintendo games, belonging to her grandchildren.

On May 25, he returned to the YMCA hostel and damaged an internal door, which will cost £400 to repair.

Taylor, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, possession of a class B drug, theft and criminal damage.

Stephen Burdon, mitigating, said Taylor was visiting a friend legitimately when he stole the television and later returned with a different set as a replacement.

He said: “However, this wasn’t accepted by the YMCA. It shows his immediate remorse and (that) he tried to correct what he had done wrong. This television has never been returned to him.”

The court heard Taylor was angry with the hostel manager because he had been wrongly evicted following an accusation that he had damaged CCTV cameras.

“He is currently homeless and sleeps in doorways,” said Mr Burdon. “He keeps in touch with the court via his mother.

“He has expressed to me several times that he is thoroughly disgusted with the way his life has turned out. He wants to turn his life around.”