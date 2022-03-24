Mansfield driver sparked police search when he tried to escape in town centre

Officers spotted Morgan Taylor driving on Nottingham Road on March 8, at about 2am, and signalled for him to pull over when they saw he had no insurance.

However, Emma Cornell, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Taylor accelerated away in the direction of the town centre and officers lost him, so an area search was triggered.

He was seen a short time later on St Peter's Way and officers activated their lights.

Taylor initially stopped, but when the police pulled up alongside him and told him to turn off his engine, he drove off again.

Ms Cornell said he abandoned his car on Woodhouse Road and tried to escape on foot, but was detained after a short chase.

A breath test revealed he had 64 microgams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2016.

Taylor, aged 28, of Little Carter Lane, Mansfield, admitted failing to stop, driving without insurance or a valid test certificate, and driving with excess alcohol.

The self-employed roofer, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I would just like to apologise. It was just a stupid mistake."

He was banned from driving for three years, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 court costs.

Magistrates told him: “Don't make any more mistakes.”