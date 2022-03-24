Illlegal drugs seized and two men arrested after police swoop on parked car in Sutton

Officers moved in after the car, parked on Clare Road, was reported by a suspicious member of the public on Tuesday, March 22, shortly after 9.30pm.

As officers approached the car, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and saw two men inside who appeared to be asleep.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered several bags of cannabis and a small bag of what is believed to be heroin.

Clare Road, Sutton.

Mobile phones and additional sim cards were also recovered.

Two men, both aged 26, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, with one also detained on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

Both have since been released under investigation.

Inspector John Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Clamping down on drug-related crime is a key local priority and we are grateful on this occasion to the member of the public who made us aware of this car and its occupants.

“As a result, we were able to take more illegal drugs off the streets and bring two suspects into custody.

“This result is a timely reminder of how members of the public can work with our officers to tackle crime.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 836 of March 22, 2022.