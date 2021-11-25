Gregg Stainforth was stopped by police while driving a Citroen van while disqualified and without insurance on Sherwood Street, Warsop, on July 22.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said he was banned for 14 months in January for drink driving.

In April, he received a five month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for affray.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said Stainforth has been a successful plumber for ten years, but since his disqualification, "things have been extremely difficult for him”.

"He employed a driver to transport him to jobs but they became very unreliable and didn't show up," she said.

"They led to him losing jobs and regular clients."

The pressure of debt and the need to provide for his three children led him to drive that day, she added.

Stainforth, 30, of Portland Street, was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 16.