Mansfield driver sent to crown court for flouting road ban

A Mansfield plumber has been sent to the crown court after he flouted a driving ban and breached a suspended prison sentence.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:15 pm

Gregg Stainforth was stopped by police while driving a Citroen van while disqualified and without insurance on Sherwood Street, Warsop, on July 22.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said he was banned for 14 months in January for drink driving.

In April, he received a five month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for affray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said Stainforth has been a successful plumber for ten years, but since his disqualification, "things have been extremely difficult for him”.

"He employed a driver to transport him to jobs but they became very unreliable and didn't show up," she said.

"They led to him losing jobs and regular clients."

The pressure of debt and the need to provide for his three children led him to drive that day, she added.

Stainforth, 30, of Portland Street, was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 16.

Read More

Read More
Second man charged after wheelchair user robbed in Mansfield

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.