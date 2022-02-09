Mansfield driver over hard drug limit has ‘dramatically’ changed his life

Nicki Hartwright nearly hit a police car as he reversed his black Fiat in a car park on Birding Street, Mansfield, on August 24, at about 11.15am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said a number of drug wraps were found on him when he was searched, and blood tests revealed he was 16 times over the drug-driving limit for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine derivative.

He was also a ‘significant amount over the limit’ for morphine, and traces of the heroin substitute methadone were discovered as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has 27 previous convictions for 50 offences, and was last in court for an unrelated matter, in November 2019.

However, it has been more than 10 years since his last driving offence.

Hartwright, of Westfield Lane, admitted two counts of driving over the specified drug limit.

The 42-year-old, who represented himself, said: “It was just a stupid mistake. I have dramatically changed my life. I am getting married.

“I have put that life behind me. Probably everyone says that, but I have. This is not just a sob story.

“I hold my hands up to this. It was a daft thing to do.”

He added: “I don't think my previous convictions should come up every time I am in court, which they obviously do.”

He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.