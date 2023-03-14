News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield drink-driver’s hand slipped on wheel and he hit a parked vehicle

A Mansfield driver who was over the drinnk-drive limit when his hand slipped on the wheel and he hit a parked car will lose his job as a plasterer, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT- 1 min read

Callum Leaper had dropped off a friend after visiting the pub when the accident happened on Fir Tree Close, Forest Town, on February 9, at 10.15pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Leaper drove his Ford Transit van home and the police arrived at the scene very quickly.

A breath test showed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
He told officers he drank four pints in the pub and downed another beer after dropping his friend off at their home

His hands slipped as he turned the wheel while he was pulling away, said Mr Pietryka.

Leaper, aged 27, of Lancelot Way, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Leaper, who has no previous convictions, “expressed considerable contrition for what has been a costly error of judgment”.

“It wasn't immediately obvious who owned the car and he drove home,” he said.

Mr Stocks said Leaper will lose his job as a result of the inevitable driving ban and will find it difficult to find another one without a licence.

Leaper was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 22 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it in time.