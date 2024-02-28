Mansfield drink-driver stopped for speeding immediately told police: ‘I have had a drink’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Gamblin was stopped in Skegby at 12.40pm on February 11.

A breath test showed he had 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 18 offences and was disqualified in 2012 for driving with excess alcohol.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Because that ban falls outside the ten year limit he won’t be subject to the mandatory three-year driving ban.

Gamlin said he was helping a friend at the time and would have find another way of getting to jobs as a self-employed builder.

The 33-year-old, of Stella Street, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.