Mansfield drink-driver stopped for speeding immediately told police: ‘I have had a drink’
Michael Gamblin was stopped in Skegby at 12.40pm on February 11.
A breath test showed he had 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes.
The court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 18 offences and was disqualified in 2012 for driving with excess alcohol.
Because that ban falls outside the ten year limit he won’t be subject to the mandatory three-year driving ban.
Gamlin said he was helping a friend at the time and would have find another way of getting to jobs as a self-employed builder.
The 33-year-old, of Stella Street, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.