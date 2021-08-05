Mansfield drink driver nabbed when cops spotted “incorrect” number plates

Jason Holloway's BMW was pulled over at the Sainsbury's supermarket, on the A610, at 10.45pm, on July 10, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

A test revealed he had 65 mcgs of alcohol in 200 mls of breath.

Magistrates heard that the self-employed electrician, who has no previous convictions, used to work with someone who didn't drive, so he was now, effectively, unemployed.

His solicitor said Holloway was hoping to pick up work with someone who can drive.

Holloway, 31, of Haymans Corner, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 17 months but a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 17 weeks if he completes it before July 2022.

He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 court costs.