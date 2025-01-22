Mansfield drink driver lost control of company car and crashed into tree

By Tim Cunningham
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
A Mansfield man was over the drink drive limit when he lost control of his company car and crashed into a tree, a court has heard.

Daniel Cook mounted a large roundabout on Southwell Road West and collided with the tree at 9pm on December 12 last year, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where a test later revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cook, of previous good character, told magistrates: “I massively regret what happened.”

Read More
Latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

He explained he had lost his job but has started work again “back on the tools.”

Cook, aged 37, of Loxley Drive, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before January 16 2026.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge with £85 costs.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice