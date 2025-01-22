Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A Mansfield man was over the drink drive limit when he lost control of his company car and crashed into a tree, a court has heard.

Daniel Cook mounted a large roundabout on Southwell Road West and collided with the tree at 9pm on December 12 last year, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where a test later revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Cook, of previous good character, told magistrates: “I massively regret what happened.”

He explained he had lost his job but has started work again “back on the tools.”

Cook, aged 37, of Loxley Drive, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before January 16 2026.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge with £85 costs.