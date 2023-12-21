A Mansfield man who made a spur of the moment decision to go drinking with his friends was more than three times over the limit when he crashed into a parked car on the way home, a court has heard.

Craig Collier told police officers he had just come from the pub, following the collision on Rose Lane, on December 2, said prosecutor Lauren Helmsley.

A test revealed he had 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for drink driving from 1997.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he deserves full credit for his prompt guilty plea but "he is really unable to explain his actions."

"He was driving to Morrisons and saw some friends outside the pub and decided to join them," she said. "He is thankful that no one was harmed."

Ms Clarson said the dad-of-two resigned from his council job managing joiners and is now looking for a new job.

"He has put his home at risk," she said. "He is currently reliant on his partner who works as a carer.

"While he doesn't think he has a drink problem, clearly the drinking led to this offence."

Collier, aged 42, of Scotswood Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.