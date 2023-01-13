Police were called to Church Street today, shortly before 3.30am, when a man was found collapsed in the street.

The man, aged in his 30s, sadly died later in hospital.

A police cordon was put in place around the scene for most of the morning and parts of Church Street and White Hart Street were closed for a few hours.

The man was found collapsed on Church Street in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning

Officers do not believe the man’s death to be suspicious, but would like to speak with potential witnesses – in particular two taxi drivers who are believed to have interacted with him.

The man was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand the full circumstances of this very sad incident and would like to speak to anybody who saw this man in the moments before this incident.

“Whilst we do not believe his death to be suspicious, we are keen to learn as much as possible about this man’s movements prior to his collapse.”