Mansfield man shouted homophobic abuse to police as he was being arrested
A Mansfield man who shouted homophobic abuse at police officers as they arrested him outside his home has made a sincere apology for his behaviour
Police were called to a domestic incident by Mitchell Linaker’s partner on the evening of July 5, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, and he was arrested after being difficult.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said, as Linaker was being led to the vehicle, he swore at officers: “You’re a f*****. I’m sat here with a lesbian. You’re a nonce. You’re a little gay ********.”
One of the officers, who is a member of the LGBQT community, made a statement about how offensive she found Linaker’s comments.
He later told police he never intended to cause alarm or distress and said he felt ashamed of his behaviour.
The court heard he was last in trouble in 2016 when he received a suspended sentence.
The 34-year-old, of Padley Hill, Mansfield, admitted using insulting words.
Linaker, who represented himself, said: “That’s the first time I have heard I said that. I am genuinely sorry. I have apologised to the officer.
“I have lost a lot of things because of this. I will try to make things right with my family. That’s the truth. I just got intoxicated.”
He told magistrates he is due to start a new job next week.
The offence was aggravated because he was in drink and his comments were addressed to a police officer.
Linaker was handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and £150 compensation.