Mansfield man shouted homophobic abuse to police as he was being arrested

Police were called to a domestic incident by Mitchell Linaker’s partner on the evening of July 5, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, and he was arrested after being difficult.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said, as Linaker was being led to the vehicle, he swore at officers: “You’re a f*****. I’m sat here with a lesbian. You’re a nonce. You’re a little gay ********.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the officers, who is a member of the LGBQT community, made a statement about how offensive she found Linaker’s comments.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He later told police he never intended to cause alarm or distress and said he felt ashamed of his behaviour.

The court heard he was last in trouble in 2016 when he received a suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old, of Padley Hill, Mansfield, admitted using insulting words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linaker, who represented himself, said: “That’s the first time I have heard I said that. I am genuinely sorry. I have apologised to the officer.

“I have lost a lot of things because of this. I will try to make things right with my family. That’s the truth. I just got intoxicated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told magistrates he is due to start a new job next week.

The offence was aggravated because he was in drink and his comments were addressed to a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad