Mansfield dad stole ‘vital’ prescription drugs needed that day from delivery van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield dad-of-three who stole “vital” prescription drugs needed that day from a delivery van will be sentenced next month, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Harris struck when a driver left his window down because the weather was so warm while making a delivery at Fritchley Court on June 25.

The driver heard his car alarm go off and returned to find £178 of medication had been taken, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A witness told police they saw Harris reach into the van and he was arrested at a nearby address.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 40 offences including handling stolen goods in 2016 and theft in 2019. He was last in trouble in 2023 for breaching a conditional discharge.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Harris accepted full responsibility and conceded Harris's record aggravated the offence.

"It is connected to a substance misuse issue,” he said and asked for a pre-sentence report "to assess if there are any suitable interventions to prevent further offending”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a gap between April 2020 and August 2023 which shows he is capable of remaining on the right side of the law for long periods of time."

He said Harris, who has three young children, has mental health difficulties including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Harris, aged 28, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted theft from a motor vehicle, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sentencing was adjourned because no probation officers were available.

He was granted unconditional bail to return to court on August 13.