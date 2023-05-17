Mansfield dad and son sentenced for street fight sparked by takeaway insult

Violence broke out on Leeming Street, after Colin Crowder had delivered potatoes to the eaterie accompanied by his autistic son William, on April 6, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “They were minding their own business when the complainant said some things which upset William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He felt threatened, he retaliated and it escalated. He was left with a very nasty wound to his nose which bled profusely.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“When Colin saw the state of his son’s nose he lost his temper and struck the other man. This is not something they normally get involved with.

“William didn't know how to respond. He accepts he behaved inappropriately on this occasion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin, aged 51, and 25-year-old William, of Hope Street, admitted assault by beating.

Sentencing, District Judge Sunil Khanna told them he had watched the CCTV.

He said: “It’s quite clear neither of you went out looking for trouble and the other party said some quite nasty things to Colin, and William took exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What happened outside is unacceptable. Fighting in the streets should not have happened.”

Neither of them have previous convictions and probation officers said there was no need for further intervention or unpaid work.

Judge Khanna told the pair: “Gentlemen, I have given you a chance. Next time please just ignore everything and walk away.”