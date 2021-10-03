Work on a plan was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but decisions to promote a greener way of life in the district – including building energy-efficient council housing – had already been taken.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “It isn’t just talk – we are determined to turn words into action to do our bit to reduce Mansfield’s carbon footprint and improve our environment to help make our residents' lives healthier."

The council is taking part in a pilot scheme which will see 12 flats in the planned Bellamy estate development built with improved external insulation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield District Council.

The scheme will cost the council £340,000, match funded by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Green Homes Grants have helped provide 43 properties on Lord Street and Bishop Street with external wall insulation.

And almost £1 million in funding from the BEIS has supported the scheme which will also provide a further 56 privately owned properties in Mansfield with external insulation improvements.

The scheme is open to property owners whose household income is £30,000 or less a year – call the Westville Group on 0800 158 3605 for further information.

Solar panels

Further owner-occupier properties in the district could be improved with external insulation and, possibly, solar panels if a bid for a further £700,000 is approved.

Other schemes include a £1m Urban Greening scheme for the town centre, with plans to transform the Old Town Hall car park into a new pocket park.

The council is also buying four new electric vans this year and installing electric vehicle charging points at its Hermitage Lane Depot.

Three sites in the district – Bull Farm Park, Larkhills Open Space in Forest Town and The Carrs in Warsop – have been identified for woodland planting in collaboration with the Sherwood Forest Trust.

Teams maintaining the Mansfield and District Crematorium are now using rechargeable lawn mowers and strimmers instead of petrol driven equipment.

The council is also increasing the number of allotment plots.

Anyone interested in taking an allotment should call 01623 463292 or visit mansfield.gov.uk/parks-open-spaces/allotments