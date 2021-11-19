Mansfield cop loses tooth after suspect headbutted him while allegedly trashing shop

The attack was one of two assaults on police officers while doing their job keeping people safe on Wednesday evening.

Arrests were made in each of the incidents – and officers have reiterated that attacks on emergency workers are unacceptable.

One happened when police were called to reports that a man had become aggressive and was throwing items in a shop in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

The officer lost a tooth

As they arrived, they took action to arrest a 40-year-old on suspicion of causing criminal damage. One of the officers is then said to have been headbutted, causing a cut to the face and a tooth to be knocked out.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker following the incident, which happened at around 8.25pm on Wednesday, November 17.

Another assault took place in the Netherfield area of Nottingham.

Sergeant Simon Spooner, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers and other emergency workers are in the community every day, responding to incidents and keeping the public safe.

“It is therefore disgraceful and disheartening to hear when these efforts are met with violence and aggression.

“There is never any justification for assaulting an emergency worker and it absolutely shouldn’t be considered ‘part of the job’ to be assaulted or abused. As we have shown time and time again, we take a zero-tolerance approach to reports of this nature. The courts also take such incidents extremely seriously."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 770 on November 17.