Mansfield clubber Tasered by police after bouncers assaulted

Police officers were called to Lexis nightclub, Mansfield town centre, following reports of staff being assaulted.

Police said security staff at the Clumber Street venue were assaulted as they tried to evict two men yesterday, Sunday, at about 3.45am, after they had allegedly assaulted staff inside.

When police officers arrived, they found a struggle on a stairwell and assisted door staff.

Further officers were called as a 31-year-old man continued to resist arrest.

Police said: “A 33-year-old man, believed to be known to the subject, was said to be aggravating the situation.”

“As the struggle intensified it was clear to officers that the alleged assailant was determined to be non-compliant, leaving them no option but to use a Taser to quell the situation.”

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault, while both men were were also arrested on suspicion of carrying a bladed article, after a flick-knife was found at the scene.

Dealing with criminality

Chief Inspector Steven O’Neill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As night-time venues start to reopen and people look to go out and enjoy themselves, we have a public duty to assist in dealing with criminality, whether that be on bar staff or members of the public.

“Our officers are specially trained to utilise whatever force is necessary to deal with those who are intent on causing trouble in public places in order to protect public safety, which is our paramount concern. The carrying of knives is not tolerated and we will ensure that those that do so are dealt with robustly.

“We continue to ensure public safety is our primary concern and we respond efficiently and effectively to incidents that require our help and support.”

A Lexis spokesman said: “I am grateful for the police in their response to the incident at our venue and thank them for what I believe is the best possible outcome knowing how the situation was escalating.

“We are continuing to work with the police in their investigations and are supporting the members of staff with everything we can in dealing with their ordeal.”