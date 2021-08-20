A van was spotted driving near junction 27 of the M1 motorway at around 5am on August 18 and officers were quickly deployed to intercept the vehicle.

When police arrived, the driver is alleged to have attempted to evade the officers by driving down the wrong side of the road, with highly-trained officers then using tactical contact to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.

Once the incident was brought to a safe conclusion, two men, aged 25 and 41, were then arrested as part of the officers’ enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested

Detective Inspector Stu Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was excellent work by our officers to bring a suspected stolen van to a safe stop, and to have made two arrests as part of our enquiries.

“Dangerous driving is not only reckless for the driver and any potential passengers in the vehicle, but it poses a high risk to the public in the surrounding area.

"It was very lucky on this occasion that no one was hurt in this incident.

“We will now work hard to establish the circumstances of this report and I would like to commend the attending officers for their tenacity and skill shown in the early hours of the morning.

“We are committed to protecting the public and will look to take appropriate action against anyone who threatens safety in this way.”

Support local news by becoming a digital subscriber.