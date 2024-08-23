Mansfield: Child rapist jailed following conviction
Christopher Crogan, aged 65, had previously been found guilty by a jury of raping a girl, indecently assaulting her on multiple occasions, and having unlawful sexual intercourse with her following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court between August 13 and 19.
Crogan, formerly of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, committed the offences at an address in Nottingham during the 1970s and 80s.
He was locked up after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on August 22.
Detective Constable Dan Blackham, from Nottinghamshire Police's public protection unit which investigated the case, said: "I would like to praise the immense bravery and courage shown by the survivor in this case in coming forward which then led to the police investigation.
"She has had to deal with what happened to her, as a child, and then had to relive all the traumatic details again through the court trial.
“I hope this case reassures people we will always do our utmost to bring sex offenders to justice, no matter how long ago an offence occurred.
“I also hope it gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward in the confidence that we will listen carefully to them, we will investigate, and we will seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago.
"We will always take this type of offending seriously, irrespective of how many years have passed.”
There is a rape and sexual assault reporting tool on the Nottinghamshire Police website where offences can be reported.
Here, victims can tell police what has happened to them, or to someone else.
People can report anonymously, without giving their details.
Access the reporting tool at nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/
Should you need to seek further support, the Rape Crisis support line open 24 hours a day, every day of the year – visit rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/want-to-talk/ for information,
For a full list of organisations who can assist you, visit nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/
You can also report any crime online at onlinecrime.notts.police.uk/ or speak to the polcie by calling 101.
In an emergency call 999.