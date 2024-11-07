Mansfield burglars jailed after being caught crawling out of smashed pharmacy door

Two Mansfield burglars have been jailed after they were spotted by police crawling through the smashed door of a pharmacy in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on a routine patrol in the early hours of November 2 heard a security alarm as they passed along Rosemary Street.

When they investigated closer, the response team spotted a glass panel missing from the front door to the pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intruders were observed crawling through the damaged door as they attempted to escape.

Dean Graves (left) and Jamie Harris were both jailed after being caught robbing a Mansfield pharmacy. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers gave chase and caught up with Dean Graves, aged 51, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They also found a hammer on the pavement outside and recovered medication which had been stolen.

Cash from the till and a charity box were also taken during the raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers studied CCTV and identified Jamie Harris as another offender.

They attended an address in Beck Crescent and arrested the 35-year-old after he was discovered hiding in the loft.

Graves, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, and Harris, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, were charged with burglary.

They both admitted the offence and were jailed for six months after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (4 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers on duty that night were in the right place at the right time to interrupt this burglary and catch the offenders red-handed.

“Detectives on my team have then worked quickly and efficiently to secure these charges against both men.

“Commercial break-ins are investigated thoroughly because we understand the emotional and financial impact they can have on victims.

“No one deserves to come into work and have to clear up after a break-in.”