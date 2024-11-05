A fundraising page has been launched for a 14-year-old boy following an attack in a Mansfield park.

According to a fundraising page, launched at www.gofundme.com/f/7qddgv-kayden – Kayden Khan, 14, was kicked and punched during an attack which happened in Ladybrook Park on Armstrong Road around 5.35pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Kayden was taken to hospital after suffering a cut to his head and bruising to his face and body.

On the fundraising page, Kayden’s mum Zoey said: “I know the bruises won't last forever but the memories will and no one deserves what he has been through. We are as a family in complete shock.”

Zoey shared images of Kayden's injuries on the public fundraising page.

Kayden, who is autistic, had only recently begun going out with friends a few weeks ago. Now, he is afraid to leave the house again.

The fundraising page was launched earlier this week with a goal of just £150.

The aim was to purchase a special treat for Kayden and to replace his favourite jacket, a Nike Air Tech Fleece, which was damaged during the attack.

However, in a matter of days, the GoFundMe page surpassed £3,000.

An additional image of Kayden's injuries.

In a comment on the page, Zoey added: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everyone’s lovely kind messages.”

Police investigating the attack have arrested three youths on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm – two boys aged 13 and 14 and a 16-year-old girl.

No charges have been brought and the suspects have been freed on conditional bail by Nottinghamshire Police.

DS Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We currently believe this was a targeted attack on the victim involving individuals who are known to each other.

“While we have made three arrests in connection with our ongoing investigation, we are actively pursuing lines of inquiry, including trawling through CCTV footage, to identify a number of outstanding offenders.

“Although we are treating this as a targeted attack, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.”

The police are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or with relevant information to call 101 and quote incident number 559 from October 30.

You can also reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.