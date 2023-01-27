Mansfield burglar who left 81-year-old victim with fractured eye socket and spine and stab wound jailed for 10 years

Jamie Wightman pulled his victim out of bed after sneaking through his bedroom window at his home, off Bellamy Road.

Wightman then subjected him to a sustained assault as he demanded money and valuables on Saturday, May 21, at about 6.10am.

The 25-year-old fled the scene with the man’s wallet and his mobile phone on the morning of Saturday 21 May 2022.

Jamie Wightman has been jailed for 10 years and six months.

His victim required hospital treatment for a fractured eye socket , fractured spine and a stab wound to the leg.

Wightman, who was identified by fingerprints and CCTV, was arrested the same day, but answered ‘no comment’ to all the questions posed to him by officers.

He later pleaded guilty to robbery.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today, Friday, Wightman, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, was jailed for 10 years and six months by Judge Julie Warburton.

He will serve at least two thirds of his sentence and will serve an additional five years on licence.

Detective Constable Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incident that shocked and appalled the local community.

“I have worked on a lot of cases as a police officer, but this one was undoubtedly one of the worst.

“Wightman chose not only to burgle an elderly man, but also to subject him to a sustained and wholly unnecessary attack.

“Unsurprisingly, what happened that day has had a significant emotional impact on the victim.

“I hope today’s sentence offers him and his family some comfort as they come to terms with what happened.”

Speaking at the time of the offence, Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While these allegations are being treated extremely seriously I would like to emphasise that incidents such as these are incredibly rare.