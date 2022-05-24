Suspect charged over alleged attack on elderly man in his Mansfield home

The victim suffered facial and leg injuries after he was reportedly assaulted at his address, off Bellamy Road, Mansfield, at around 6.10am on Saturday, May 21.

His wallet and mobile phone were also stolen.

Jamie Wightman, aged 25, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jamie Wightman appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 23

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 20.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While these allegations are being treated extremely seriously I would like to emphasise that incidents such as these are incredibly rare.