Suspect charged over alleged attack on elderly man in his Mansfield home

A suspect has appeared in court after an elderly man was attacked in his home in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 3:50 pm

The victim suffered facial and leg injuries after he was reportedly assaulted at his address, off Bellamy Road, Mansfield, at around 6.10am on Saturday, May 21.

His wallet and mobile phone were also stolen.

Jamie Wightman, aged 25, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jamie Wightman appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 23

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 20.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While these allegations are being treated extremely seriously I would like to emphasise that incidents such as these are incredibly rare.

“I am pleased that as a result of a lot of hard work and a great team effort, involving several police departments, a suspect has now been charged and remanded and we now await the outcome of the case though the courts.”

