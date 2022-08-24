Mansfield burglar relapsed into crack cocaine abuse after eight heart attacks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Lawley went around the back of Bridge House Veterinary Surgery, on Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, to relieve himself, but found the back door was damaged and open, on May 8.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the 37-year-old walked in and picked up the mirror but it was seized by a neighbour when he walked out.

Lawley was last before the courts in June for stealing £94 of goods from Savers Health and Beauty, on West Gate, Mansfield town centre, after entering the premises as a trespasser, on November 23, last year.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

But before that he had kept out of trouble since 2014, she added, and said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

Ms Pursglove said he relapsed into crack cocaine abuse in November, after suffering eight heart attacks and undergoing a double heart bypass operation which failed.

"He was told this may cause an early death," she said.

Lawley stopped taking drugs, but the recent death of his grandmother triggered another relapse.

He is now testing negative on regular drug tests with the substance misuse agency, Change Grow Live, and remaining drug free with the support of his partner.

Ms Pursglove described the burglary as ‘opportunistic’ and said he said he took the mirror because he was going to put it in his new home.

Lawley, of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, admitted burglary at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.