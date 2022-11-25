Mansfield burglar claimed he lived at address police caught him breaking into

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to an address on Montague Street where they heard banging and crashing from the back and chased Rafal Perczynski through several gardens, on September 25, at about 4am.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the officers lost sight of him, but noticed tool marks on a front door and found him crouching in a corner of the garden.

Perczynski denied a pair of black gloves, a screwdriver, torch, Stanley knife and some black clothing, found nearby, belonged to him.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

He also tried to claim he lived at the address, but got the number wrong and was contradicted by the occupant.

He told police he had bought beer from a petrol station and drank it with a friend in Market Place, where he also took amphetamine.

Mr Mercer said: “It was his friend’s idea to burgle a house and he agreed because he couldn’t afford his rent. They went to his home first to collect the tools.”

Perczynski admitted having a £50 per week amphetamine habit after a small amount of the drug was found on him.

The 39-year-old, of Terrace Road, admitted attempted burglary and possession of a class B drug.

Valierie Thorpe, mitigating, said: “He was struggling financially and unable to work because of an injury to his knee.

“He describes his actions as stupid.”

