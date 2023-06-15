News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield boozer who threatened police later claimed he was ‘the voice of reason’

A Mansfield boozer who threatened police after they found lying in the road later claimed he “was the voice of reason”, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST- 2 min read

Police were called to Corporation Street after reports of a man banging on doors and found Daniel Amatt on the ground, on April 29, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said Amatt, who smelled heavily of alcohol, swore at one officer, saying: “You’re lucky you’ve got a jaw – shut up.”

He refused to leave the area and shoved an officer. He denied being drunk when he was interviewed and claimed “he was the voice of reason”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
The court heard he has two previous convictions for drunken disorder, and failed to attend court on May 16.

Ammatt, aged 32, of Walesby Court, Mansfield, admitted breaching a court order and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said: “It’s fair to say a lot of his offending comes down to a long standing issue with alcohol.”

He said Amatt was offered a ticket at the police station, but rejected the fine. However, he then changed his mind, but it was too late.

Mr Taylor said Amatt had a lot going on in his life at the time and his engagement with probation had been “on and off again”.

“A couple of days prior he was told he was going to be breached for being drunk and disorderly,” he said.

“This set him on a bit of a spiral. He has ongoing matters at Crown Court from 2019 and 2020. He was awaiting sentencing and recent adjournments added to his anxiety.”

Last week, Amatt received a 24-week prison term, suspended for 21 months, with a 12=month alcohol treatment requirement, and the building better relationships course.

Mr Taylor said: “He had been in touch to confirm he would be attending, but buried his head and was too scared to come to court. “Fortunately for him no warrant was issued.”

Sentencing, district judge Gillian Young told Amatt: “It sounds like you’ve been given a real opportunity by the Crown Court to address some of the issues behind your offending.”

Amatt was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.