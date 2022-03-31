Mansfield boozer set for detox after Costa Coffee rampage

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was shown CCTV footage of Ryan Green entering the cafe on St Peter's Retail Park, on March 14, after drinking vodka from a bottle at an outdoor table.

Camera footage from a customer showed him swinging blows and missing, before he was ordered out by a member of staff.

Catherine Wood, prosecuting, said 34-year-old Green has 10 previous convictions for 24 offences and, just 12 days before his latest offence, was handed a six-month community order with an alcohol treatment plan.

Costa Coffe, on St Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield.

He was on post-sentence release at the time, following a prison sentence imposed in July 2021, while he was also given a six-month community order in November for criminal damage.

However, the court heard the probation service said he is engaging well with its services.

Green, of Sherwood Street, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

Green, who represented himself, said: "I don't remember anything because I was drunk. I know the man who I was swinging at from seeing that.

“I wish I didn’t do it at the end of the day. Hopefully I will get off the booze and I won’t get into trouble. I am waiting to go on detox now.”

The magistrates told him: “We are going to give you the benefit of the doubt on this occasion.”

Green was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.