Ryan Green was spotted by a member of staff at Tesco Extra, on Chesterfield Road South, at 1.50am, on February 15, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

When he stopped headbutting the staff entrance at the side of the store, he began urinating and then walked off.

Green "changed his mind" and returned to kick out a panel in a side gate before squeezing through the gap. Police found him drunk and "yanking door handles," said Ms Tyler.

He has previous convictions for criminal damage, in September and November of 2020, and he was jailed for more offences, including criminal damage, in March 2021.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Green couldn't really explain why the incident occurred, but conceded he was drunk and on an alcohol treatment programme at the time.

He said the defendant "went off the rails" after splitting from his partner, and this triggered most of the offences on his record. Green began drinking more heavily when medication for "crippling" anxiety and depression was withdrawn before Christmas.

Mr Hogarth said the defendant was now working with Change Grow Live and seeking alternative medication. He added: "He's bringing his alcohol consumption to more manageable levels.”

Green, 34, of Sherwood Street, admitted criminal damage when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Mansfield magistrates revoked his current community order and imposed a new six-month alcohol treatment programme. He was ordered to pay Tesco £100 compensation.

In a separate case, heard the same day, a drink driver was caught by police when they responded to reports of a break-in at Tesco, on the same date.

Paulius Doblys, 35, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £415, with £85 costs and a £42 surcharge, and received a 12-month ban.

The court heard that Doblys was followed from the car park by police, and although he wasn’t involved in the other incident, a breath test revealed he had 52 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Doblys, of previous good character, may lose his job at a builders’ merchant because of the disqualification.