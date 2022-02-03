Mansfield boozer fitted with ‘sobriety tag’ for smashing pub door with a beer barrel

Robbie Friend was asked to leave the Stag and Pheasant, on Clumber Street, at 12.40am, on December 4, because he was harassing women, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

As he was escorted out, he shouted: "If your mate touches me again I'll sue you. What are you going to do about it?"

Friend, aged 30, threw the beer barrel as the doorman was shutting the emergency exit, showering him with glass.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

He scuffled with police and managed to run off, but was later arrested.

"He said he didn't know why he was removed from the pub, but said he thought it was because he was too p*****," said Ms Wilson.

The court heard he has breached an 18-month community order, imposed for criminal damage and battery, in January last year, at Medway Magistrates Court

Friend received 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation days after he grabbed his mother and kicked her bathroom door down.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said he has engaged well with probation, but more work was required on his thinking skills as he has a "tendency to blame others."

Friend, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, on January 4.

On Thursday, he received a three-month alcohol abstinence order, which will see him fitted with an ankle tag that monitors his alcohol intake. If he breaches the order by drinking alcohol he can be returned to court.

He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.