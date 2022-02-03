Bilsthorpe drink driver took taxi home after crashing car
A Bilsthorpe man who drank six pints and crashed into a lamppost then took a taxi home, a court has heard.
Police were called to Southwell Road West, Mansfield, where they found a red Vauxhall Astra and a "significantly damaged" lamppost, but no driver, at 4am, on November 27, last year.
Prosecutor Freddie Sayle said the officers found Warren Massey at his home and took him to King's Mill Hospital for a check up, where a test revealed 125 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood when the legal limit is 80 mlgs.
Massey, of previous good character, told magistrates: "I have been suffering depression for the last four years. I am now having counselling and taking medication."
The 28-year-old, of Oak Rise, Bilsthorpe, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Thursday.
He was banned for 16 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 16 weeks.
He was also fined £345 with a £35 surcharge and £85 costs.