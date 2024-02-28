News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield boozer caused £1,000 of damage after locking himself out of bedroom

A boozed-up Mansfield man who caused more than £1,000 of damage after locking himself out of his bedroom and trying to kick his way back in has been sent to the crown court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 28th Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT
Aaron Savoury downed vodka before damaging a banister and a door frame at supported accommodation on Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, on August 20, last year.

The 37-year-old agreed to pay instalments of £320 towards the £1,025 cost of repairs to Safe Roots Housing but was evicted and hasn’t made any effort to pay.

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 37 offences, including criminal damage, and received a conditional discharge for possessing cannabis in 2023.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
His solicitor said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and was remorseful for his actions.

"He acted on impulse out of frustration.”

Savoury, now of Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The case was sent to Nottingham crown court on April 10.