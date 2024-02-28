Mansfield boozer caused £1,000 of damage after locking himself out of bedroom
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron Savoury downed vodka before damaging a banister and a door frame at supported accommodation on Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, on August 20, last year.
The 37-year-old agreed to pay instalments of £320 towards the £1,025 cost of repairs to Safe Roots Housing but was evicted and hasn’t made any effort to pay.
The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 37 offences, including criminal damage, and received a conditional discharge for possessing cannabis in 2023.
His solicitor said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and was remorseful for his actions.
"He acted on impulse out of frustration.”
Savoury, now of Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The case was sent to Nottingham crown court on April 10.