Mansfield biker endangered kids’ lives during high-speed chase with police

Steven Roberts was spotted at traffic lights on Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield, on July 21, at 2.15pm, Nottingham Crown Court heard, but accelerated to double the 30mph speed limit when a marked police car began to follow him.

Matthew Hayes, prosecuting, said 46-year-old Roberts forced oncoming traffic to take evasive action at a junction, and overtook several vehicles on the wrong side of the road at 80mph.

While taking an offside bend he nearly mounted the pavement and he reached 65mph while cresting a blind hill.

Nottingham Crown Court

Police lost sight of him, but received reports he was heading for Skerry Hill. Mr Hayes said Roberts sped down Sandy Lane where “multiple children” were walking.

He was traced to his home, where officers found the bike outside and Roberts inside, beside a crash helmet, “looking panicked and sweating profusely”.

"Yeah, all right it was me," he told officers and admitted everything when he was interviewed.

The court heard he has 45 previous convictions for 127 offences, and is in breach of a 10-week prison term, suspended for 12 months.

Roberts, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted dangerous driving, without insurance or a licence.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said Roberts tried to flee, “because he fully knew he didn’t have a licence or insurance”, but later agreed a list of the streets he was on and the speeds he travelled at.

Mr Brown said: “He wasn’t out causing problems or being a nuisance. He panicked and fled the scene. It was the first time he had ridden the bike.

“It is an unattractive record, but five years have passed since he was last in trouble.”

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol, and no injury or damage was caused, Mr Brown said, adding that Roberts, a dad-of-one, has been diagnosed with a dual personality disorder.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson told Roberts he has an appalling record and his only mitigation was his early guilty plea.