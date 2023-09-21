News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Mansfield assault: Man in hospital with bleed on the brain and fractured skull

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was left hospitalised with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after being attacked in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers found the 24-year-old victim on the ground next to a bench in Toothill Lane not far from the Blue Chili Thai Restaurant on Saturday, September 16 at around 4.09am.

Extensive CCTV footage has been viewed to establish the victim’s movements on the night in the hope of finding his attackers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now released CCTV images of the area on the night of the attack and detectives are now encouraging any witnesses or anyone who has any information about the attack to come forward.

Police want to speak to these people in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to these people in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to these people in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

It is believed that the victim had been drinking at Rush Late Bar and left the venue at around 2.37am.

He has engaged with an unknown group of men and women before the attack.

Detective Inspector James Oakton said: “This was a nasty and serious assault, which has left the victim in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The victim is conscious and breathing but has lost his ability to speak.

Police hope one of these people may have information about what happened. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice hope one of these people may have information about what happened. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police hope one of these people may have information about what happened. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“It is not known whether this will be temporary or permanent.

Read More
‘Monumentally stupid’ Mansfield man pointed BB gun at caravan park supervisor

“The victim currently has a serious fracture to his skull and bleeding on the brain.

"We are determined to catch those responsible and taking this attack extremely seriously.

Police have released CCTV images of the area where the asault happened at the time it happened. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have released CCTV images of the area where the asault happened at the time it happened. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police have released CCTV images of the area where the asault happened at the time it happened. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would encourage anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to the police to get in touch as soon as possible.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack after leaving Rush or Lexis nightclub.

“We are also releasing images of an unknown group of people who were captured on CCTV shortly before and after the attack in Toothill Lane.

“While the faces of the people are unclear we believe they will know who they are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We believe they might hold vital information about what happened that night and we would urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This incident has absolutely devastated the victim’s family and it is imperative that we find out what happened that night.”

Anyone with information on this incident can call 101 quoting incident number 0373 of 16 September, 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.