‘Monumentally stupid’ Mansfield man pointed BB gun at caravan park supervisor

Video footage showed Aiden Lewis taking the plastic BB gun out of his pocket and pointing it at the man, on August 21 last year.

Lewis, aged 25, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at a previous hearing.

Philip Plant, prosecuting, said he has 14 previous convictions for 20 offences and possessing the pistol put him in breach of a ten month prison sentence which was suspended for two years in January 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said: "I am trying my level best not to be derogatory. The supervisor at the caravan park approaches his job with a certain vigor.

"He has been reported to the police for mentioning a shotgun in his exerting of control of the site.

"Mr Lewis's father had left some property on the site. There was some difficulty in recovering that property from what might be called safekeeping.

"A fishing tackle box was missing. Mr Lewis was keen to recover it. When he made approaches, he would say there were references to a shotgun.

“He accepts pulling the BB gun from his pocket and pointing it."

Mr Johnson said although the barrel had been drilled out the gun wouldn't fire.

"Mr Lewis is somebody who has had all sorts of difficulties which have culminated in anxiety and depression," he said.

"In stressful and difficult stuations there is a heightened risk he will react badly because of his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).”

On Wednesday, Judge John Sampson told Lewis: "This was an act of monumental stupidity on your part. You clearly have problems with managing your emotions and you really need help in dealing with stressful situations.

"The pre-sentence report suggest the probation service can work with you and there is realistic prospect of rehabilitation."