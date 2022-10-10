Mansfield and Ashfield women urged to use new StreetSafe initiative

StreetSafe allows people to highlight concerns such as inadequate street lighting, abandoned buildings, poorly designed open spaces or areas blighted by vandalism.

It could also be a location where people have experienced verbal abuse or been followed.

The anonymous online tool is particularly aimed at women and girls and will help police shine a spotlight on problem areas.

Police are encouraging women to use the new StreetSafe scheme

Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “No-one should ever be in a situation where they feel unsafe while out and about in Nottinghamshire.

“This tool provides people with an easy and convenient way to make police aware of locations where they feel unsafe – and will allow us to take action to improve the situation.

“It could be a street which feels unsafe because of poor lighting, or somewhere you have felt unsafe because of the actions of other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe StreetSafe can become a vital tool in helping to not only keep people safe, but make them feel safe as well.

“We want to hear from the public about issues affecting their quality of life and the data from this will help inform us of where we need to make improvements in our communities.”

No questions are asked on StreetSafe which will reveal your identity, but there are optional questions to help form a better understanding of your concerns.

StreetSafe is not a tool for reporting crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad