Manfield shoplifter’s 18-theft spree ended when cashier trapped him in a garage

Ashley Lawrence stole £530 of hair dryers from Sally Beauty, on Rosemary Street, but was arrested after a member of staff challenged him when he returned for the third time on August 29, said prosecutor Michael Little.

He was out on bail when he pinched laundry products, body wash, a sandwich, a £20 trampoline, and alcohol, belonging to The Co-Op, B&M, Asda, and One Beyond.

But his thieving spree came to an end when he was spotted stealing grocery items from the Essar Garage on September 22.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The cashier locked the door and Lawrence, aged 35, went behind the counter to try and unlock it, but he was arrested.

In a statement she said she was now “very scared at working on my own” and the incident caused her alarm and distress.

The court heard he has 37 previous convictions for 98 offences, including 16 thefts, and was last in court in April 2022 when he was jailed for dissimilar offences.

Simon King, mitigating, said he has known Lawrence for over 20 years and explained “why he went off the rails in the space of a few weeks”.

He was brought up by his grandmother in Mansfield but lived in London until the flats where he lived were “effectively taken over by drug dealers”.

He returned to Mansfield but struggled to transfer his benefits claim and this led to the first bout of offending.

Lawrence’s mental health issues were exacerbated by the suicide of a friend and he was made homeless.

He wasn't stealing to get drugs or alcohol and “is keen to remain at liberty and pay compensation”, Mr King said.

Probation officer Greta Percival said: "He has to understand that this behaviour won't be tolerated and he has to take more responsibility for his actions."

Lawrence, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted 18 shop thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on September 26.