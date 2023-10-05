Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Perkins, 38, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted: possess class B and class C controlled drugs. He was jailed for two weeks.

Jack Baldwin, 31, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - heroin and crack cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabinoid receptor agonists, and theft. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Gerald Nortier, 28, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for two weeks and ordered to pay £4 compensation and a £154 surcharge.

Kieran Boardman, 25, of Borrowdale Close, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 18 months. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Reece Rowbotham, 30, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, and driving without a licence or insurance. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

Stefan Spencer, 44, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, drive without insurance, possess controlled drugs of class B - amphetamine and cannabis. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge. He was disqualified for three years.

Marcus Gough, 18, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, admitted: handle stolen goods. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Kinta, 57, of Flint Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Benjamin Burnham, 34, of Banks Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: two counts of assault by beating. He was fined £750 with £85 costs and a £300 surcharge.

Guy Fletcher, 27, of Campbell Drive, Carlton, admitted: driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Atwill, 55, of Strawberry Bank, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. She was disqualified for 12 months. She was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Jackson, 36, of Charnwood Grove, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aidan Howard, 19, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, admitted: attempt theft by finding. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Samuel Morley, 38, of Mosley Street, Annesley, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £130 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Gillian Sims, 56, of Flintham Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ethan Lewis, 19, of Thornton Close, Bilsthorpe, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Kerry Reddy, 43, of Bainbridge Road, Warsop, admitted: criminal damage. She was ordered to pay £500 compensation.