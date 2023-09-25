Mansfield man who threw a woman from a balcony, leaving her with a fractured pelvis and broken right ankle, is jailed
Krzysztof Witrowski, aged 49, was seen by witnesses to pick up and drop the victim from the first floor of his home in Mansfield onto a courtyard below.
When police arrived at the scene they provided first aid before paramedics took her to hospital. The victim suffered a fractured pelvis, facial fractures and a broken right ankle.
Witrowski was jailed for two years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (19 September).
He had pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at the same court on 3 August.
Witnesses described seeing a man and woman arguing on the balcony in the moments before the incident at around 11.50pm on 27 May 2023.
One passer-by described to detectives how he saw the man lift up a woman and drop her over the balcony edge.
Detectives analysed CCTV which had captured the incident and which also showed that Witrowski had dropped the woman from a height of around 12-feet.
Detective Inspector Steve King, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is fortunate the victim was not more seriously injured after this frightening incident. I hope she continues to make a full recovery from her injuries.
He added: “I’m pleased the judge has seen fit to put Witrowski behind bars after detectives carried out a very thorough investigation into what happened that night.”