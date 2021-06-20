Man warned to split up with his girlfriend during 'brutal' attack in Nottinghamshire village

The victim was punched to the ground and kicked repeatedly – suffering two leg fractures – during the sustained attack in Main Street, Jacksdale.

He was also left with a black eye and swelling to his right cheek, telling police officers it was the worst pain he had ever experienced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the attack in Selston.

His two attackers were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court last week and police described it as a ‘brutal' attack.

Michael Reeve, 41, of Selston Road, Jacksdale, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and has been jailed for three years and four months.

Dale Harwood, 36, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, also admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for one year and 10 months, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

The court heard Harwood punched the victim and that Reeve repeatedly kicked him after he had fallen to the ground.

The attack happened at around 9.45pm on 2 October last year.

The court heard the victim had gone to meet his partner when he was set upon.

The victim briefly lost consciousness following the attack and was later taken to hospital.

Detective Constable Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Reeve and Harwood launched a vicious and sustained attack on the victim, inflicting multiple injuries that caused him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.