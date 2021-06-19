Woman and toddler 'safe and well' after knife-point carjack at Sutton

The woman had been sat in the passenger seat when a man opened her door and demanded she get out.

She had been looking after the three-year-old as they waited for his mother to return from a house.

The incident happened in Leamington Drive, at 12.10am, this morning.

Police

After a police pursuit the vehicle was pulled over.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Detective Constable Adam Penn said: “This was a frightening and shocking incident. Officers acted quickly and located the vehicle as it headed towards the A38.

“A short pursuit commenced and the vehicle pulled to the side of a road and a man was arrested.

“Thankfully both woman and child are safe and well.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes reports of knife-related and robbery offences extremely seriously.

Detective Superintendent Mike Allen added: “This was a shameful incident without any thought to this woman or the child and just how frightened this must have made them both.

“I have no doubt this incident will sit with them and the child's mother for a long time and all for the sake of stealing a car.

"Any incident of this nature will trigger a rapid response. Our specialist Operation Support capabilities were quickly on scene and now that a teenager is in police custody, a team of detectives will leave no stone unturned to ensure the criminal investigation achieves a just outcome."